Apr 24, 2017 09:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Religare Enterp's director Monish Kant Dutt resigns
We would like to inform you that Mr. Monish Kant Dutt, Nominee Director of International Finance Corporation (IFC) has tendered his resignation from the directorship of the Company with effect from April 24, 2017. This is for your kind information and record.Source : BSE