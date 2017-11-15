Relicab Cable Manufacturing's board meeting rescheduled

In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 13th November, 2017 at 4.30 p.m. has been rescheduled to be held on Tuesday, 14th November, 2017 at 04.:30 p.m. at 207, Sahakar Bhavan, Kurla Inds. Estate, L.B.S. Marg, Ghatkopar (West), Mumbai-400086 (Mumbai Office of the Company).Source : BSE