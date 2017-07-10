Jul 10, 2017 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Relicab Cable M - Board Meeting to be held on 13/07/2017
We would like to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of Relicab Cable's shall be held on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 3.30 P.M at Sahakar Bhavan, Kurla Inds. Estate, L.B.S Marg, Ghatkopar (West), Mumbai 400086.
Meeting of board of directors of our company shall be held on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 3.30 P.M at Sahakar Bhavan, Kurla Inds. Estate, L.B.S Marg, Ghatkopar (West), Mumbai 400086 (Mumbai Office of the company) to inter alia transact the following business:
1. To discuss the negotiations undertaken w.r.t. renewal/ modification/enhancement of existing credit facilities availed from Union Bank of India, Kurla West Branch and avail the same, if thought fit.
Source : BSE
