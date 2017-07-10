Relicab Cable M - Board Meeting to be held on 13/07/2017

Meeting of board of directors of our company shall be held on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 3.30 P.M at Sahakar Bhavan, Kurla Inds. Estate, L.B.S Marg, Ghatkopar (West), Mumbai 400086 (Mumbai Office of the company) to inter alia transact the following business:1. To discuss the negotiations undertaken w.r.t. renewal/ modification/enhancement of existing credit facilities availed from Union Bank of India, Kurla West Branch and avail the same, if thought fit.Source : BSE