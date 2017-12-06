App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 06, 2017 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Power gets EPC and equipment supply contracts

We are pleased to inform you that the step-down subsidiaries of the Company incorporated in Bangladesh for the purpose of development of the captioned integrated project, have awarded the contracts for project execution.

 
 
Award of EPC and Equipment Supply Contracts for 750 MW LNG Based Combined Cycle Power Plant and 500 mmscfd LNG Terminal Project in Bangladesh.
We are pleased to inform you that the step-down subsidiaries of the Company incorporated in Bangladesh for the purpose of development of the captioned integrated project, have awarded the following contracts for project execution:
a) For setting up 750 MW LNG Based Combined Cycle Power Project at Meghnaghat (near Dhaka), Bangladesh, Reliance Bangladesh LNG & Power Limited has awarded:

i) EPC Contract to Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra), and;
ii) Equipment Supply Contract to Samalkot Power Limited, a subsidiary of the Company.

b) For setting up 500 mmscfd LNG Terminal Project at Kutubdia Island (near Chittagong), Bangladesh, Reliance Bangladesh LNG Terminal Limited has awarded EPC Contract to RInfra.
We would request you to inform your members accordingly.
Source : BSE
