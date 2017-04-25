Apr 24, 2017 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Reliance: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting to be held on April 24, 2017.
In continuation of our letter dated April 17, 2017, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has: (i) Approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2017 and the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2017, as recommended by the Audit Committee. (ii)Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 11/- (Rupees eleven only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. This is for your information and record.Source : BSE