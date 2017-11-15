Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management - Outcome of board meeting

Further to our letter dated November 06, 2017 and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith a Statement of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 alongwith Limited Review Report submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.The above financial results were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 13, 2017. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 2:15 p.m.We also enclose herewith the media release of the Company for your information.The Statement of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 alongwith Limited Review Report follows by a separate letter.We request you to inform your members accordingly.Source : BSE