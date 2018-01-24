Reliance Eagleford Midstream LLC ceases to be subsidiary of Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries has informed that Reliance Eagleford Midstream LLC (REM LLC) has ceased to be subsidiary of Reliance Industries in account of amalgamation of Rem LLC with its holding company viz. Reliance Holding USA Inc., which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
