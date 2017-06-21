App
Jun 21, 2017 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Defence delivers 73500 DWT new-built Ice-class Panamax Bulk Carrier to international customer

Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited has successfully delivered yet another 73,500 DWT new-built Ice-class Panamax Bulk Carrier viz. ‘Golden Opal' on June 21, 2017 to an international customer.

Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited has successfully delivered yet another 73,500 DWT new-built Ice-class Panamax Bulk Carrier viz. ‘Golden Opal' on June 21, 2017 to an international customer.

Reliance Shipyard has delivered till date eight similar size, Ice-class Panamax Vessels to its international customers. The Vessel has been built as per one of the best-in-class international standards meeting the toughest environmental emission norms as well as fuel economy (EEDI) standards.

These are the largest dry bulk carriers of its class ever built in India. RDEL is the only Indian Shipyard to achieve this landmark.

The Shipyard meets the latest "Performance Standards for Protective Coating (PSPC)" which ensures most advanced painting solution protecting the marine life while increasing the life to the vessel.
