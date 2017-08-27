App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 24, 2017 07:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Comm's 13th AGM held on September 26, 2017

We wish to inform you that 13th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

Reliance Comm's 13th AGM held on September 26, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 42 and all other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that:

(1) 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

(2) Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, September 16, 2016 to Tuesday, September 26, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. A duly completed Form being intimation of the Book Closure is enclosed herewith for your information and record.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.