Reliance Comm's 13th AGM held on September 26, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 42 and all other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that:(1) 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.(2) Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, September 16, 2016 to Tuesday, September 26, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. A duly completed Form being intimation of the Book Closure is enclosed herewith for your information and record.Source : BSE