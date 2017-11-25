Reliance Chemotex Industries' board meeting on December 02, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 2nd December, 2017 at 27, Jolly Maker Chamber No. 2, Nariman Point, Mumbai at 2:00 P.M inter-alia to;1. Consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Result for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September, 2017 along-with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 30th September, 2017.2. Consider and approve the Appointment of Chief Financial Officer.Source : BSE