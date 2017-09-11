App
Sep 11, 2017 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Chemotex Industries: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of M/s Reliance Chemotex Industries Limited in their meeting held on Saturday, 09th September, 2017 which commenced at 02.00 P.M and concluded at 03.50 P.M at 27, Jolly Maker Chamber No. 2, Nariman Point, Mumbai inter alia transacted the following businesses:

1. Approved the Un- Audited Financial Results of the company and took on record the Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.(attached herewith)

Further, the extracts of the above results would also be published in the newspapers in compliance with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

2. Accepted the Resignation of Mr. Kiran Firodiya, Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f 16.09.2017.

Source : BSE
