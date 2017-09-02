Reliance Chemotex Industries' Board Meeting on September 9, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We - hereby intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 9th September, 2017 at 27, Jolly Maker Chamber No. 2, Nariman Point, Mumbai at 02.00 P.M interalia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Result for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 as per New Indian Accounting Standard.Source : BSE