Reliance's board meeting April 24, 2017

We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, April 24, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider and recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company. Pursuant to this, the Company has decided that the close period (i.e. closure of trading window) for Insiders covered under "Reliance Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading" would commence immediately and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on April 24, 2017.Source : BSE