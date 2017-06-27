Reliance Industries' AGM on July 21, 2017

This is to inform you that the Fortieth Annual General Meeting (Post - IPO) of the members of the Company will be held on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Birla Matushri Sabhagar, 19, Sir Vithaldas Thackersey Marg, Near Bombay Hospital & Medical Research Centre, New Marine Lines, Mumbai 400 020 ('the Meeting').The Notice containing the business to be transacted at the Meeting is attached.As per Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company is pleased to provide to its members the facility to cast their vote(s) on all resolutions set forth in the Notice by electronic means ('e-voting'). The instructions for e-voting are mentioned in the Notice attached.The Company has fixed Friday, July 14, 2017 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend, if declared by the members at the Meeting.Source : BSE