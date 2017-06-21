Reliance Capital: NCLT convened meeting on July 24, 2017

In continuation to our letter dated October 28, 2016, we wish to inform you that a Tribunal Convened Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 24, 2017 at Reliance Energy Management Institute, Jogeshwari - Vikhroli Link Road, Opposite SEEPZ North Gate No. 3, Aarey Colony, Aarey Colony Road, Mumbai 400 065, for consideration of the proposed Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Real Estate Lending Business of the Company into its wholly owned subsidiary viz. Reliance Home Finance Limited.Further, the Company has provided remote e-voting and postal ballot facility to the members of the Company. The remote e-voting and postal ballot will commence from 9:00 a.m. on June 24, 2017 and end at 5:00 p.m. on July 23, 2017.We are attaching the Notice of the Tribunal Convened Meeting and e-voting and postal ballot form for your reference and records.We request you to inform your members accordingly.Source : BSE