Rel Capital's board meeting on July 27, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with the Uniform Listing Agreement entered into by the Company with the Stock Exchanges, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Further, pursuant to the 'Reliance Capital Limited - Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report trading in Securities and fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information' (the 'Code'), the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors, designated employees and connected persons covered under the Code, from close of business hours of July 19, 2017 to close of business hours of July 29, 2017.Source : BSE