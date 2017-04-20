App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 19, 2017 10:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rel Capital's board meeting on April 27, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017.

Rel Capital's board meeting on April 27, 2017
Pursuant to Reg 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with the Uniform Listing Agreement entered into by the Company with the Stock Exchanges, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017, inter alia,to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend payment of dividend on equity shares, if any. Further, pursuant to the 'Reliance Capital Limited - Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report trading in Securities and fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information' (the 'Code'), the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors, designated employees and connected persons covered under the Code, from close of business hours of April 19, 2017 to close of business hours of April 29, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.