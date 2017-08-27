Rel Capital's AGM held on September 26, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 42 and all other applicable regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the 'Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that:(1) the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.(2) the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, September 23, 2017 to Tuesday, September 26, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend, if approved at the ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company. A duly completed Form being intimation of the Book Closure is attached herewith for your information and record.Further, as per Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the Listing Regulations, the Company is providing facility to the members to cast their votes by electronic means on all the resolutions set forth in the Notice of 31st AGM.Kindly take the same on record and inform your members accordingly.Source : BSE