REIL Electrical's AGM held on September 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and applicable regulations, We wish to submit the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company herewith. The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 11.00 A.M at the registered office of the Company and has been approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 17th August 2017.The Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company has been published in Business Standard (English News Paper) and Nava Telangana (Telugu News Paper) on 07th September 2017 and submitted to the exchange.Source : BSE