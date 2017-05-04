Regency Trust's board meeting on May 24, 2017

App
Stocks
May 04, 2017
May 04, 2017 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, inter alia, to take on record and adopt the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017. The Company shall intimate to exchange the Audited financial results upon the conclusion of the Board Meeting as required by SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

