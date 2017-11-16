Regency Investments: Outcome of board meeting

In Compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Regency Investments Limited was duly held on 15th November, 2017 (i.e. today) and following decisions were taken thereupon:1. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and year ended 30th September, 2017. (Enclosed as Annexure I).2. Appointment of Mr. Surender Kumar (DIN: 07974144) as Non-executive Independent Directors in place of Mr. Narendra kumar Gupta (DIN: 00155242).3. Approval of Change in the Registered office of the company from E 58, Phase-VIII, Industrial Area, Mohali, Punjab to Unit No 201-B, 2nd Floor,Global Business Park,Zirakpur.Source : BSE