Regency Ceramics' board meeting postponed

Board of Directors of the Company to consider the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter/half year ending 30th September, 2017 is postponed and will now be held on Wednesday, the 13th December, 2017, at the registered office of the Company. We further inform the Stock Exchanges that the results will be published under IndAS as per SEBI circular CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016.Source : BSE