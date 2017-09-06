Sep 06, 2017 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Regency Ceramics' board meeting on September 14, 2017
With reference to the above, this is to inform the Stock Exchanges that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 14th September, 2017 at the registered office of the Company to consider, the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
With reference to the above, this is to inform the Stock Exchanges that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 14th September, 2017 at the registered office of the Company to consider, the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE