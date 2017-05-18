App
May 18, 2017 10:59 AM IST

Regency Ceramics' board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform the Stock Exchanges that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 30th May 2017 at the registered office of the Company to consider, the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2017.

this is to inform the Stock Exchanges that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 30th May 2017 at the registered office of the Company to consider, the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2017. The Trading window is closed from 23rd May, 2017 to 30th May, 2017 for directors and other Key Management personnel of the Company for trading of shares of the company in view of announcement of audited Financial Results of the Company on 30.05.2017.Source : BSE

