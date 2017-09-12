Regency Ceramics AGM on September 27, 2017

This is to inform you that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 23rd September, 2017 to 27th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Wednesday, the 27th September, 2017 at 12.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 6-3-1090/A/7, IMS House, 3rd Floor, Somajiguda, Hyderabad - 500082.Source : BSE