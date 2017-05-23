May 23, 2017 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Regaliaa Realty's board meeting on May 30, 2017
We are writing this to inform you that there will be a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on Tuesday the 30th May 2017 to consider and approve the audited results of the Company for the year ending 31st March 2017.Source : BSE