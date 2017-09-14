App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 14, 2017 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Refnol Resin: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to submit herewith the Quarterly Un-audited Financial results alongwith Limited review report for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Thursday, the 14th September, 2017.

Refnol Resin: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to submit herewith the Quarterly Un-audited Financial results alongwith Limited review report for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Thursday, the 14th September, 2017.

The Meeting of Board of Director commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 1:30 PM.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.