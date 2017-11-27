Refnol Resin's board meeting on December 6, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR, 2015), a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 6th day of December, 2017, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the Unaudited Financial Results as per IND-AS of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI LODR, 2015.Source : BSE