Refnol Resin's board meeting on September 14, 2017

Sep 08, 2017 11:22 AM IST

In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR, 2015), a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 14th day of September, 2017, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the Unaudited Financial Results as per IND-AS of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2017, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI LODR, 2015.Source : BSE

