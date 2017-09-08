Sep 08, 2017 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Refnol Resin's board meeting on September 14, 2017
In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR, 2015), a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 14th day of September, 2017, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the Unaudited Financial Results as per IND-AS of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2017, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI LODR, 2015.Source : BSE