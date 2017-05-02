App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 02, 2017 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Refnol Resin's board meeting on May 10, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 10th May, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 10th May, 2017 at its Registered Office, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017. In view of this, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders, adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all the designated persons or class of designated person as defined under the Code/ Regulation from May 3, 2017 to May 12, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

