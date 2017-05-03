May 03, 2017 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Redington's submit financial results
We wish to inform you that for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2018 the Company in addition to submission of the quarterly/year-to-date Standalone financial results will submit quarterly/year-to-date Consolidated financial results.
Pursuant to Reg. 33(3)(b)(i) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2018 the Company in addition to submission of the quarterly/year-to-date Standalone financial results will submit quarterly/year-to-date Consolidated financial results.Source : BSE