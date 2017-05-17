May 17, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Redington to consider dividend
This has reference to our letter dated 12th May 2017 intimating that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 25th May 2017.
This has reference to our letter dated 12th May 2017 intimating that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 25th May 2017. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting, inter-alia, will consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2017.Source : BSE