May 12, 2017 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Redington's board meeting on May 25, 2017
We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25th May 2017, inter-alia to consider, Audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2017.
