Rural Electrification Corporation's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend Final Dividend, if any, to the Equity Shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17.Further, as per Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulation), 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed on account of consideration of Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend Final Dividend to the Equity Shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17, if any, for all designated employees for the period:- from May 15, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive) for trading in REC Equity Shares; and;- from May 23, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive) for trading in REC Listed Debt Securities (Tax Free Bonds etc.).The Trading Window will open from June 02, 2017 for trading in REC Equity Shares and REC Listed Debt Securities (Tax Free Bonds etc.).During this penod, designated employees and their dependent family members are required not to deal in REC's Equity Shares / Securities.