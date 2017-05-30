REC recommends final dividend

Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company in the meeting held on May 30, 2017 has recommended the payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 2.65 (Rupees Two and Sixty Five Paisa only) per share on the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2016-17, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. This is in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs. 7/- per equity share already declared in the month of February, 2017 thereby making total dividend for the Financial Year 2016-17 to Rs. 9.65 per share, on the face value of Rs. 10/- each. The Final Dividend for the financial year 2016-17 of Rs. 2.65 per share, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of AGM.Source : BSE