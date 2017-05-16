App
May 16, 2017 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Real Strips' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Real Strips Ltd. has informed BSE that Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Monday, the 29th May, 2017 to consider and take on record the following. To consider quarterly audited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st March, 2017. To consider audited financial results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Further as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all directors/ officers/designated employees of the Company from May 16, 2017 to May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive)Source : BSE

