Real News & Views' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Intimation of Board Meeting and Closure of Trading Window to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results for quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Real News is in the Miscellaneous sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 50.00 crore.

The company management includes Paresh Pravinchandra Joshi - Director, Dharm Swetank Patel - Director, Bhavna Narendra Ayer - Independent Director, Hitesh Arjunbhai Aahir - Independent Director. Source : BSE