Real Growth Commercial Enterprises' board meeting on December 13, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at New Delhi, inter alia, consider, approve and take on record the un-audited financial results of the company for the half year/quarter ended September 30, 2017.The Results for the second quarter of the current financial year and half year ended 30th September 2017 are being declared pursuant to point 2.6(i) read along with point 2.7 of Circular No. CIR/CFD/62/2016 dated 5th July 2017 issued by Securities and Exchange Board of IndiaSource : BSE