Real Growth Commercial Enterprises' board meeting cancelled

This is to inform you that IND AS is applicable to Real Growth Commercial Enterprises Limited w.e.f 01st April, 2017, in order to facilitate the smooth transition during the first year of applicability of the IND AS on the listed entities having net worth less than Rupees 500 crores, SEBI vide its circular no. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July, 2016 has provided relaxation of one month in the time line for submitting the financial results for the half year and quarter ended 30th September, 2017, so accordingly the financial results of the Company can be published upto 14th December, 2017.The Company would be availing the extension and accordingly the Board Meeting for the approval of financials for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 will be held before the due date. Hence, the Board Meeting which is scheduled today i.e. 14th November, 2017 at 4:30 pm stands cancelled.Source : BSE