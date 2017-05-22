Real Growth Com: Outcome of board meeting

Please find attached the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on today i.e. May 22, 2017 (concluded at 8:45 p.m.) 1.The Board of Directors of the Company have approved the audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017. 2.The Board has not recommended any dividend on the equity shares of the company. 3.The Board has proposed the dividend on fully paid 2% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares as per the terms of issue subject to approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4.Authorisation to Mr. Prashant Gupta, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, for the purpose of determining materiality of an event or information and for the purpose of making disclosure to stock exchange(s) under regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015. A copy of the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017, Report of the Auditors thereon and Declaration as stipulated in Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are attached herewith.Source : BSE