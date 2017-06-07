Jun 06, 2017 08:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RDB Realty: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. 06th June, 2017 at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 06.40 p.m. has inter alia approved the Revised Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2017.
Source : BSE
