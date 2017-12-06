RDB Realty's board meeting on December 14, 2017

Please be informed that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulation that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th Day of December, 2017 at 03.00 p.m. at its Registered Office, Bikaner Building, 8/1 Lal Bazaar Street, 1st Floor, Room No: 10, Kolkata- 700 001 to inter alia consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.Please be informed that as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for purchase / sale / dealing in any manner in the shares of the Company will be closed for all Designated Persons (& their immediate relatives) from 7th December, 2017 to 16th December, 2017 (both days Inclusive).This is for your information and record.Source : BSE