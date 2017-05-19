App
May 19, 2017 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RDB Rasayans board to consider final dividend

RDB Rasayans has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017 and to consider and recommend final dividend, if any, on equity shares for the financial year 2016-17.

RDB Rasayans board to consider final dividend
RDB Rasayans Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017, and to consider and recommend final dividend, if any, on equity shares for the financial year 2016-17.

Further, for the purpose of declaration of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2017 the Trading Window under the Company’s “Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading”, shall remain closed for dealing in securities of the Company for all the Directors, Designated persons & their immediate relatives from May 20, 2017 to May 30, 2017 (both days Inclusive).Source : BSE

