App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 19, 2017 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RDB Rasayans' board meeting will be held on May 27, 2017

RDB Rasayans has inform that the board of Directors meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 27th day of May, 2017

RDB Rasayans' board meeting will be held on May 27, 2017
Dear Sir/ Madam, Please be informed that in terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 27th day of May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider and recommend final dividend, if any, on equity shares for the financial year 2016-17. Further, for the purpose of declaration of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter& year ended 31st March, 2017 the Trading Window under the Company's 'Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading', shall remain closed for dealing in securities of the Company for all the Directors, Designated persons & their immediate relatives from 20th May, 2017 to 30th May, 2017 (both days Inclusive). This is for your information and record.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.