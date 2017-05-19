RDB Rasayans' board meeting will be held on May 27, 2017

Dear Sir/ Madam, Please be informed that in terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 27th day of May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider and recommend final dividend, if any, on equity shares for the financial year 2016-17. Further, for the purpose of declaration of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter& year ended 31st March, 2017 the Trading Window under the Company's 'Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading', shall remain closed for dealing in securities of the Company for all the Directors, Designated persons & their immediate relatives from 20th May, 2017 to 30th May, 2017 (both days Inclusive). This is for your information and record.Source : BSE