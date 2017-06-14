RCL Retail's board meeting on June 22, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is to be held on Thursday the 22nd day of June 2017 at 11.30 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at Door No.55, Ground Floor, Hunters Road, Vepery, Chennai-600007 to consider along with other business the audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE