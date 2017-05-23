App
May 23, 2017 10:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RCI Industries board meeting on May 30, 2017

RCI Industries board meeting on May 30, 2017
This is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 at the Registered Office of the company inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31st, 2017. Further, in terms of Code of Conduct of the Company to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders and for Prevention of Insider Trading pursuant to Regulation 9 read with Schedule B of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain close for declaration of audited financial results of the Company for Quarter and Year ended March 31st, 2017 for all Designated Employees (Including Directors) from May 23th ,2017 to 01st June 2017. (Both day inclusive)Source : BSE

