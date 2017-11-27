RBL Bank increases stake in Swadhaar Finserve to 60.48%

RBL Bank has increased its stake from 30 percent to 60.48 percent in Swadhaar FinServe – a captive business correspondent of RBL Bank – engaged in offering services to the financial inclusion segment covering MSME & Micro banking in rural and semi-urban areas.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 600.00 and 52-week low Rs 325.65 on 03 May, 2017 and 28 December, 2016, respectively.Currently, it is trading 14.17 percent below its 52-week high and 58.15 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 21,402.84 crore. Source : BSE