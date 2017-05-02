RBL Bank: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today has inter-alia, approved the following: 1.Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. 2.Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2017. 3.Recommended payment of final dividend @ 18% i.e. Rs. 1.80/- per equity share to be payable after approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4.Issue of Debt Securities on Private Placement basis. Please note that the Board Meeting commenced at 02:00 pm and conclude at 3:30 pm.Source : BSE