RBL Bank's board meeting scheduled on May 2, 2017

In terms of the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of RBL Bank Limited will be held on May 2, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the following: The audited financial results of the Bank for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2017 along with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2017. Recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE