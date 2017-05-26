App
May 26, 2017 03:52 PM IST

Raymed Labs: Outcome of board meeting

Board of Directors of the company, in their meeting held today, i.e. Friday, 26th May, 2017 have considered and approve, the Audited Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.

Board of Directors of the company, in their meeting held today, i.e. Friday, 26th May, 2017 (commenced at 11.00 A.M. and concluded at 03.30 P.M.), have considered and approve, inter-alia, the following business(s):

1. Consideration and approval of the Audited Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.

2. The Board considered and took on record, the Auditors' Report on Annual Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 as placed by the Statutory Auditor of the Company.

3. The Board had appointed M/s Jain P & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2016-17.
